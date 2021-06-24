LobsterCraft Restaurant Opens on Greenwich Avenue

Greenwich, CT: What began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, LobsterCraft has morphed into a thriving brick-and-mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. In 2012, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the lobster roll. Four trucks later and numerous regional and national awards and accolades, LobsterCraft is now embarking on its next voyage into the restaurant biz.