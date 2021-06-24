Lemon Bay Golf Club, giving kids ‘A Better Shot’

BY T MICHELE WALKER – When looking for a quality camp for children, there are certain tell-tale signs that you’ve found the right place. For example, when you walk in while the campers are on a break or eating lunch, check to see where the teachers are sitting. Are they sitting off to the side chatting amongst themselves, or are they sitting and engaged with the campers? If it’s anything like Lemon Bay Golf Club’s “A Better Shot” summer camp, the teachers, or rather mentors, are sitting and engaged with the children. And that engagement doesn’t stop at the end of camp.