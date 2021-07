This article first appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of New Beauty. Click here to subscribe. Recent events around the world have shed light on the inequalities and injustices affecting millions of people in regards to race, gender and sexual orientation, disability, and mental health. Efforts across the beauty industry have been vast—though there is still plenty of work to be done—and therefore impossible to summarize within these pages. We can, however, spotlight some of the brands leading the charge, and the steps they’re taking to elicit change for the better.