‘Swan Song’ Trailer: Udo Kier Is A Retired Hairdresser On A Mission For One More Fabulous Hairdo

Relentless and brutal, Andrew Haigh’s “The North Water” is the story of two men who are practically of different species and how they bounce off each other in the middle of nowhere. Reportedly filmed further north than any other production in history, Haigh’s 5-part adaptation of the highly acclaimed novel by Ian McGuire premieres on July 15 on AMC+ and will likely migrate to the cable channel AMC eventually, just as “Gangs of London” did in 2021 after its 2020 AMC+ launch. “The North Water” is an unsparing, violent experience, one that’s so covered in ice that it could be used to cool off this summer. At times, the series’ intense realism can be almost overwhelming, but it is certainly never boring, and it’s further indication that the director of the great “45 Years” and “Lean on Pete” is a craftsman of the highest order.