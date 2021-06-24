‘Swan Song’ Trailer: Udo Kier Is A Retired Hairdresser On A Mission For One More Fabulous Hairdo
Legendary German actor Udo Kier is an international, hell, global treasure. He’s worked with auteurs like Gus van Sant, Werner Herzog, Lars von Trier, Dario Argento, Guy Maddin, Paul Morrissey, and lately, up-and-coming would-be auteurs like Brazilian filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho have been tapping his exotic skills (also have you ever looked up how many acting film credits Kier has? Cause holy sh*t). American director Todd Stephens wisely has done the same in “Swan Song,” an eccentric drama about a formerly flamboyant hairdresser who takes a long walk across a small town to style a dead woman’s hair.theplaylist.net
