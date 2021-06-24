Tropical wave struggling to organize in Atlantic

We’re down to one area of interest in the tropical Atlantic, and the good news is the chance of tropical development is getting lower today.

As of Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center has dropped the odds of development from 30% to 20% in the next five days.

While there’s a lot of color and storminess to see on satellite imagery this morning near the coast of Africa, there are no signs of anything trying to spin up and organize.

One variable that could make it increasingly difficult for tropical development this far out in the Atlantic is a massive plume of Saharan dust surrounding the struggling tropical wave; tropical systems struggle with dry air and thrive in more moist environments.

We’ll continue to monitor the tropical wave as it moves generally west over open Atlantic this weekend.

While the model plots show the area of low pressure moving west over the next five days, not many of our most trusted models are picking up on development down the road.

Count on NBC2 News to be the first to alert you if anything changes.

