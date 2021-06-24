Cancel
Environment

Tropical wave struggling to organize in Atlantic

By Meteorologist Jason Dunning
NBC2 Fort Myers
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixuZi_0aeJ2nwO00

We’re down to one area of interest in the tropical Atlantic, and the good news is the chance of tropical development is getting lower today.

As of Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center has dropped the odds of development from 30% to 20% in the next five days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIv5g_0aeJ2nwO00

While there’s a lot of color and storminess to see on satellite imagery this morning near the coast of Africa, there are no signs of anything trying to spin up and organize.

One variable that could make it increasingly difficult for tropical development this far out in the Atlantic is a massive plume of Saharan dust surrounding the struggling tropical wave; tropical systems struggle with dry air and thrive in more moist environments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SVk3M_0aeJ2nwO00

We’ll continue to monitor the tropical wave as it moves generally west over open Atlantic this weekend.

While the model plots show the area of low pressure moving west over the next five days, not many of our most trusted models are picking up on development down the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w6UgQ_0aeJ2nwO00

Count on NBC2 News to be the first to alert you if anything changes.

Are you prepared for hurricane season? Now is the time to brush up on your tropical weather knowledge. Get caught up with our free 2021 NBC2 hurricane guide here.

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
