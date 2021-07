Russell Street Report Lombardi's Way The Culprit in The Ravens Passing Game. Recently I posted an article that suggested if the Ravens offense fails to improve in the passing game this season, offensive coordinator Greg Roman could find himself on the hot seat. The thinking being, that Lamar has been given new tools at the skill positions, plus, at least on paper, the Ravens have upgraded their O-line. And let’s not forget that they’ve added some talent to the brain trust of the offense in the forms of assistant coaches Tee Martin and Keith Williams.