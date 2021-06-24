Yes, You Can Buy a Crunchwrap Supreme Float and Yes, It’s Only Five Dollars
We have four words for you: Crunchwrap Supreme Pool Float. Thanks to Five Below’s new partnership with Taco Bell, you can claim one for your summer fun—for only $5!. If you’d rather set sail on a giant packet of hot sauce or a hard shell taco, you’ve got options. The full line includes three floats to choose from (four, if you count the two different hot sauces) for ages 12 and up. Taco bout the perfect way to spice up your water play!redtri.com
Comments / 0