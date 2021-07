Now that we know that Outlander season 6 filming is complete, it goes without saying that we look towards what’s next. How in the world could we not?. Of course, the real struggle now is waiting. The Droughtlander is still long, and Starz will probably try to whet our collective appetites with a few little teases here and there. Maybe at some point in late summer/early fall, we can get a short teaser with some actual footage. Given that production has been done for a little while, is it really too much to ask? We don’t think so.