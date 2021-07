Thousands of Cubans have protesting food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis, in one of biggest anti-government moments in memory. They took to the streets Sunday in the communist island nation showing that they’re willing to risk their lives to protest against President Miguel Diaz-Canel’s communist dictatorship. A protest in Downtown Jacksonville also took place over the weekend weekend in solidarity with Cuba. Chad Dominics, President and General Manager of Tu18jax TV, and Mario DeCunto, past chair of the Mayor's Hispanic American Advisory Board joined us with their take.