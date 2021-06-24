Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

How to make a stock tank pool

By Tracy Ziemer
Times Union
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet the record show that I’ve rather happily avoided being on trend my whole life. I never bought a shirt with shoulder cutouts, I part my hair on the side (sorry, Gen Z), and I would probably embarrassingly still say “awesome sauce” occasionally if I didn’t catch myself. That all...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Tank#Water Systems#Water Filter#Tractor Supply Company#Hastings Equity Mfg#Agway#Silicone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
Lifestylestlmag.com

Abbey Eilermann’s stock tank pool is this summer’s must-try DIY

Last summer, Daily Disco’s Abbey Eilermann added a composite deck, a stone-paver patio, and Joss & Main furniture to the backyard of her dream house on The Hill. This summer, she wanted a step up from her kiddie pool but wasn’t ready to break ground. Then, a trend among homeowners reimagining stock tanks as wading pools piqued her interest.
LifestylePosted by
BobVila

How To: Find a Leak in a Pool

Whether your pool is brand new or several years old, the thought of having a leaky pool can fill almost any homeowner with dread. Fortunately, some water loss in a pool doesn’t automatically mean it leaks: evaporation and splashing are common culprits. If you can rule out those reasons, then it’s time to figure out where the leak is coming from. Pooling water in the yard, cracked tiles or concrete, and varying chemical levels are common signs that there’s a pool leak.
Interior DesignLongboat Observer

Make A Splash with Designer Pool Tile/Stone

Stating the obvious…summer is officially here. Sunny, warm days turn quickly to muggy, rain-drenched evenings making a pool a great place to cool off and a lanai a great place to take solace from the storm. The design and execution of your pool and lanai are even more important to...
Gardeningthespruce.com

How to Grow Stock Flowers

If you've ever been walking around in a plant nursery and notice a subtle, clove-like scent, you may be very near some stock flowers. These pretty cottage garden favorites come in a range of colors and have a delicate fragrance that many associate with heirloom flowers. It has been said that Thomas Jefferson had them imported to plant at his gardens at Monticello in 1771, thereby introducing them to cultivation in the United States.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

Clorox Stocks Tank As Pandemic Demand Fades

Clorox is one of the financial casualties in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, as an obsessively cleaning population eased disinfecting protocols as the world reopened amid widening vaccination distribution. Approximately 155 million people in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated. During the pandemic, Clorox and other disinfectant wipes were...
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

New pool sharing app makes a big splash in Austin this summer

AUSTIN, Texas - Swimmy, a pool sharing pioneer in Europe, now welcomes pool owners to earn some extra cash by listing their underutilized swimming pools this summer. Swimmy’s pool sharing platform and app, which is available for download on both Android & Apple stores, connects swimmers and sunbathers with pool rentals in their area-essentially like Airbnb or Vrbo.
LifestylePosted by
BobVila

How Much Does It Cost to Build a Pool?

A backyard pool is a perfect way to cool off during those hot summer months—or year-round if you’re lucky enough to live in a climate that allows it. While some will search online for “swimming pool near me,” others prefer a pool right in their own backyard. You may be interested in getting a pool in your backyard, but how much does it cost to build a pool? According to HomeAdvisor, the cost ranges from $16,441 to $44,198, with the national average at $29,638. Inground pools can range from $36,750 to $66,500, and above-ground pools can run from $700 to $3,600. If you’re interested in a custom pool with luxury add-ons, the price can jump to $100,000 or more. Excavation and labor costs make up between 25 and 50 percent of the total cost to build a pool.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

This Costco Grocery Item Is "Infested" with Bugs, According to Customers

It's so disappointing when you make a satisfying grocery trip, only to find days later at home that a food you bought is moldy, overripe, or has otherwise gone bad. Unfortunately, a group of Costco customers are sharing that they experienced just that, except their discovery is especially dismaying: When one Costco member shared this weekend that a member of their family has twice become "infested" with bugs from a particular Costco product, others weighed in with their own experiences. We've got the details.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Bodybuilder furious after being banned from American Airlines flight over shorts being too short

A Turkish bodybuilder and social media influencer was stopped from boarding an American Airlines flight for allegedly wearing “too short” denim shorts that would “disturb families” on the plane.Deniz Saypinar was stopped from boarding a flight from Texas to Miami on 8 July for her denim shorts — that were considered “too short” — and a small brown tank top. Soon after she was stopped, she took to her Instagram account to vent about the incident. Ms Saypinar said: “You will never believe what happened to me at Texas Airport.”Tearfully she narrated the incident to her one million followers....
Posted by
akki john

NASA new study: After 9 years, the position of the moon will change, there will be a terrible flood in the world

Houston: The weather is constantly changing around the world. The number and severity of cyclonic storms have increased. America has recently come out after battling cyclonic storms several times. The rise of sea level and high tide is associated with the moon. But scientists have now revealed that if there is a slight wobble in the moon, there will be a terrible flood all over the world. The US space agency NASA said that the moon makes a slight change in its position in 18.6 years and due to the slightest change, there is a danger of flooding in many coastal areas of the earth. This NASA study was published last month in Nature Climate Change.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Why are Subway restaurants closing on July 12?

Craving that meatball marinara sandwich? Guests might want to plan ahead because Subway restaurants will be closing for part of July 12. The reason why the lights will be off is a big one and it will have even more guests heading to Subway on July 13. Recently, Subway announced...
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
SciencePosted by
Upworthy

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry!. Most historians have credited the Greeks with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy