How to make a stock tank pool

A backyard pool is a perfect way to cool off during those hot summer months—or year-round if you’re lucky enough to live in a climate that allows it. While some will search online for “swimming pool near me,” others prefer a pool right in their own backyard. You may be interested in getting a pool in your backyard, but how much does it cost to build a pool? According to HomeAdvisor, the cost ranges from $16,441 to $44,198, with the national average at $29,638. Inground pools can range from $36,750 to $66,500, and above-ground pools can run from $700 to $3,600. If you’re interested in a custom pool with luxury add-ons, the price can jump to $100,000 or more. Excavation and labor costs make up between 25 and 50 percent of the total cost to build a pool.