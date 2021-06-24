Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Anna Cobb Joins Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones And All’, Actress Signs With Range Media Partners

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
 19 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Cobb has inked with Range Media Partners, and has also joined Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All which is currently shooting in the Ohio tri-state area. The 18-year old New York-based actress won the role after a nationwide search. She broke out earlier this year in the Sundance movie We’re All Going to the World’s Fair which tells the story of Casey, who alone in her attic bedroom, becomes immersed in an online role-playing horror game, wherein she begins to document the changes that may or may not be happening to her.

deadline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Russell
Person
David Gordon Green
Person
Michael Cooper
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Chloe Sevigny
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Michael Stuhlbarg
Person
Jessica Harper
Person
Timothee Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Range Media Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesDeadline

Luca Guadagnino Movie ‘Bones And All’ Adds Jake Horowitz

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Luca Guadagnino’s feature which is shooting right now, Bones & All, has cast Jake Horowitz in what is a notable role. Horowitz is the star of Amazon Studios/GED Cinema mystery drama The Vast of Night and headlines the Mickey Reece horror movie Agnes, which recently made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.
TV Series/Film

The Daily Stream: Luca Guadagnino Wants You To Ugly Cry While Watching ‘We Are Who We Are’ (And You Should)

The Series: We Are Who We Are (stylized WRWWR) The Pitch: A stunning sun-soaked coming-of-age drama about two queer American teens living on a U.S. military base in Italy. Their friendship, love, and identity struggles carry the show through amazing euphoric highs and grief-stricken lows. It’s an intense emotional journey, but by no means fast-paced — just sit back and indulge in the beauty of Italy and young love.
MoviesCollider

Anna Kendrick Joins All-Female Psychological Thriller 'Alice, Darling'

Lionsgate has announced its newest psychological thriller, Alice, Darling, starring Pitch Perfect alum Anna Kendrick. Described as a story of “female resilience and empowerment," Alice, Darling is a co-production with Babe Nation Films, Elevation Pictures, and Castelletto Films, and is now in production in Canada. Also starring Wunmi Mosaku (Loki),...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Jean Smart Joins Chazelle’s “Babylon”

Coming off raves for HBO’s “Watchmen” in 2019 and both “Mare of Easttown” and “Hacks” this year, celebrated actress Jean Smart has now joined the cast of “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s Old Hollywood epic “Babylon”. Plot details are under wraps, but Smart is expected to...
MoviesDeadline

‘Peaceful’ Star Melissa George Recalls David Lynch’s Meditative Casting Method For ‘Mulholland Drive’ – Cannes Studio

Between shooting the first and second seasons of AppleTV+ Series The Mosquito Coast, Australian Melissa George (In Treatment, The Slap) has made an entrance into French cinema with the Emmanuelle Bercot-directed Peaceful (De Son Vivant). At Cannes for the film’s premiere, George dropped by the Deadline studio, where she discussed Peaceful and reminisced about working with David Lynch for Mulholland Drive, which is also premiering its 4K restoration at the festival.
New York City, NYPosted by
Reality Tea

Ramona Singer Reportedly Fired From Real Housewives Of New York

Ramona Singer has given us lots of great TV over her years on Real Housewives of New York. But is her time finally coming to an end? Despite Ramona being a fan favorite, it’s no secret that the last few years haven’t been her best. Especially when adding new castmates. And hey, maybe you can […] The post Ramona Singer Reportedly Fired From Real Housewives Of New York appeared first on Reality Tea.
MoviesSFGate

'Doctor Strange': Tilda Swinton Reflects on Ancient One Casting, Margaret Cho Exchange

Tilda Swinton has said she’s “very grateful” for a renewed discourse around her casting as The Ancient One in “Doctor Strange” — a hot topic for representation in Hollywood that re-emerged last month when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige expressed regret at casting her in a role that was portrayed by an elderly Tibetan man in the graphic novels, but written for a woman in the movie.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Star Wars and Shadow and Bone stars join Tom Hardy's Netflix movie

Star Wars and Shadow and Bone stars have joined Tom Hardy's forthcoming Netflix movie. According to Variety, Timothy Olyphant (who played Cobb Vanth in the second season of The Mandalorian) and Jessie Mei Li (aka Alina Starkov in the Netflix fantasy series) have been added to the streamer's forthcoming thriller Havoc.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheStreet

Studio Matrix Signs 'Shameless' Actress Maria Breese

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress and producer Maria Breese has signed with Studio Matrix; for publicity and brand management by Wendy Shepherd. As an actress, Maria is most known for her role as Lina in the Showtime series " Shameless," her role as Erika Schultz in Hulu's horror series " Dark/Web," and her recurring role as Crystal in Vice's comedy series " All Wrong."
MoviesNME

Owen Wilson on what to expect from new Wes Anderson film ‘The French Dispatch’

Owen Wilson has discussed what to expect from director Wes Anderson’s new film The French Dispatch, describing it as “so original and unique.”. The 52-year-old actor, who is currently starring as Mobius in Marvel’s Loki, joins forces with Wes Anderson for the seventh time on the upcoming flick, following writing and acting credits across Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Grand Budapest Hotel.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Memoria’ Trailer: Tilda Swinton Stars in Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s English-Language Debut

Ever the weaver of mysterious, transcendent dramas that unfold across far-flung landscapes that stir awakenings in his protagonists, Apichatpong Weerasethakul returns with the long-awaited “Memoria.” This marks the Thai filmmaker’s English-language debut and his first pairing with Tilda Swinton. The film, which premieres July 15 at Cannes, will be released later this year in the United States by distributor Neon. An official trailer has been released in the meantime. Check it out below.
Moviesshorelinemedia.net

Bill Murray, Maggie Gyllenhaal shine at Cannes

Stars descended on the Croisette for the world premiere of Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch." Regular Anderson collaborators Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson and Adrien Brody are at the festival with castmates Benicio Del Toro, Timothee Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright and Lyna Khoudri— all marking their first film with the director –as well as French stars of the tale, Lea Seydoux, Matthieu Almaric and Cecile de France. "The French Dispatch" is competing for the festival's top prize. (July 12)
Moviesthefashionistastories.com

Timothee Chalamet & Tilda Swinton at ''The French Dispatch'' 74th Cannes Film Festival Photocall

Following the premiere, Timothee Chalamet & Tilda Swinton attended ''The French Dispatch'' photocall this morning(July 13th) during the 74th Cannes Film Festival. Timothee Chalamet style is in its own fashion lane and it shows with every outing. He was casually cool rocking the ELARA ''In God We Trust'' tee with black trousers, CARTIER jewelry and GIVENCHY boots.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...

Comments / 0

Community Policy