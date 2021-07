Building Official Doug Sandvig retired on Tuesday, July 6, after 26-years of service with the City of Johnston. Doug began his career with the City in 1995. Twenty-six years ago, the City of Johnston had a population of around 6,100. He was the first full-time employee within the building department, and at that time, he traveled to inspections using his personal vehicle. Fast forward to today and the department has grown to four full-time staff members. During his 26-years, he has overseen the permitting and construction of more than 7,000 new residential units and more than $450,000,000 in new commercial and industrial development while watching the City grow to 23,000 residents.