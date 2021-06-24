Top Technology ETFs That Deserve a Spot in Your Portfolio

NFLX - Free Report) inched up 0.8% and Facebook (. FB - Free Report) climbed 0.5%. Moving on, Tesla (. TSLA - Free Report) increased about 5.3% on the same day. Despite the technology sector performing better in a low interest rate environment, it has displayed strength on the view that low interest rates will remain in place for at least more than a year. This should provide a boost to stocks. Notably, the Fed has signaled two rate hikes by the end of 2023 amid higher inflation. Going by a CNBC article, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has however remained bullish on the economic recovery achieved so far from the pandemic-led slump. He also maintained that high inflation levels were temporary and will return to 2% over the long term, per the same article.