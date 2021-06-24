Greg Gard discusses secretly recorded team meeting on ESPN Radio Milwaukee

In a piece published Sunday morning titled “A Disparaging Video Prompts Explosive Fallout Within ESPN,” Kevin Draper of The New York Times takes a long look at the year-plus of developments at ESPN in the wake of Rachel Nichols making a phone call from her hotel room with her video camera running, with some of that footage then being passed around inside and outside ESPN (to pushback from ESPN management), but little discussion of what was actually on that footage. Draper’s piece reveals many previously-unprinted details of that call, including that it was to Adam Mendelsohn, a long-time advisor to LeBron James, and that it included Nichols complaining about Maria Taylor’s elevation over her to host the NBA Finals. Here’s a particular quote that stands out (it’s contained in the first minute-long audio clip embedded in the Times article, for those who want to see the surrounding context):