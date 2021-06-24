Cancel
Movies

Justice League Snyder Cut To Get Blu-Ray And DVD Release

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 19 days ago

The epic 4 hour cut of Justice League is heading to home video, as Warner Bros. just revealed that Zack Snyder's Justice League will be releasing on both Blu-ray and DVD later this year. The much-discussed film will arrive on 4K, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD on September 7th, and the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of the film will include a Dolby Atmos soundtrack that has been remixed specifically for a home theater environment. No word though on any other bonuses or special features, though the movie itself is kind of like one big special feature if you think about it, so maybe it doesn't need any.

