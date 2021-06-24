Cancel
Louisiana Senator Cassidy, colleagues seal $1.2T infrastructure deal: 'A bridge is coming near you'

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and his colleagues sealed a deal with Democratic President Joe Biden Thursday on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. "A bridge is coming near you," Cassidy said in a video after he and a small bipartisan group of his colleagues met with Biden at the White House. "Not right away, not tomorrow, not next year, but we've begun the process.

