Uncovering Who Is Driving The Fight Against Critical Race Theory In Schools

 19 days ago

An NBC News analysis finds at least 165 local and national groups are trying to disrupt or block lessons on race and gender. NBC reporter Tyler Kingkade explores who is waging this fight, and why.

