Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

My Hero Academia Manga Sets Up a Short July Break

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the anime of My Hero Academia set to explore the Meta Liberation Arc in the episodes of its anime, the manga is also diving into some extremely dark territory following the conclusion of the War Arc and the continued adventures of Deku attempting to escape the clutches of All For One, but it seems that Shonen fans will have to suffer a break for the manga series this summer. The fifth season of the anime will also see a July break this summer, proving that both forms of Kohei Horikoshi's story have plenty in common outside of their characters.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kohei Horikoshi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Hero Academia#Anime Series#The Episodes#Television Series#The Endeavor Agency#Wsj#Hero Society#Ua Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
World Series
Related
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia to Sell New Hawks Merch Including Earrings and Endeavor Doll

The world of My Hero Academia changed astronomically following the deadly battle between All Might and his rival of All For One, with Endeavor and Hawks taking the new roles as the number one and number two heroes respectively, and the anime franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi is creating new merchandise to honor the two top crime fighters. With the latest arc of the anime, the Endeavor Agency Arc, giving both Hawks and Endeavor major new roles with the approach of the threat that is the Meta Liberation Army, it's clear that there are dangerous times ahead for the heroes across the board.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Introduces Terrifying New Villain, Dictator

My Hero Academia is getting up to final boss level of bad guys that Izuku Midoriya and co. must face, as All For One's dark era of terror continues. The archvillain has staged the biggest prison break Japan's pro hero culture has ever seen, and many of those fiends have been recruited by All For One as hired guns pointed straight at Deku. For All Might, Izuku, and their hero allies, these new villains are the worst of the worst, and that includes the latest foe that Deku has to face - a villain of terrifying design, known as Dictator.
TV SeriesComicBook

My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Introduces Izuku's Savior

When fans got their first look at My Hero Academia back in the day, they knew it was something special. The series seemed to be a lighthearted take on the superhero genre, but it has taken plenty of dark turns since. In fact, Izuku is in need of saving these days, and a recent cliffhanger gave our boy the savior he never saw coming.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Assistant Hypes Endeavor Arc with New Sketch

My Hero Academia has switched things up in the fifth season of its popular anime, telling the story of the Endeavor Agency Arc before the story of Shigaraki and the League of Villains in My Villain Academia, and to celebrate the Three Musketeers joining the number one hero's work-study, an assistant to Kohei Horikoshi has drawn a new piece of art. With the latest episode presenting Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki their first challenge in their brand new work-study via the villain known as the Servant of the Stars, it's clear that this latest saga is ramping things up.
Comicsepicstream.com

Will There Be a Season 6 of My Hero Academia? Here's What We Expect to Happen After Season 5 Ends

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Based on the iconic superhero shōnen manga series of Kōhei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia has proven why it has been a household title in both publications and anime series. Currently, it is on Season 5 with a 25-episode run for two separate anime seasons, and while it is still in the middle, the question of will there be a season 6 of the anime already buzzes around.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia's New Arc Is An Awesome Ode to Batman's Knightfall

My Hero Academia's current manga arc is an awesome ode to the classic Batman story "Knightfall." If you haven't been keeping up with My Hero Academia's manga (and why not?) here's what's been going on (Spoilers!): Izuku Midoriya has unlocked the full power and quirk abilities of One For All, but his nemesis All For One has countered by staging a massive prison break, which has unleashed the worst of the worst villains back into society. Deku has decided to strike out on his own in order to finally take down All For One before any more of his classmates or fellow heroes get maimed or killed in the hero/villain war.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia: Why Did Season 5 Swap its Last Two Arcs?

My Hero Academia has taken its first steps into the second cour of the fifth season, and one of the most burning questions fans have is why the anime decided to swap the final two arcs of the season. Fans who have only been keeping up with the anime release might be surprised to know that the current arc actually takes place after another one in Kohei Horikoshi's original manga release. The anime is now tackling Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki's time working under Endeavor for their newest mandatory work study, but it began with an ominous Tomura Shigaraki tease.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Sees Hawks Deliver Terrifying Secret Message

The Joint Training Exercise Arc might have seen some intense battles between the students of Class 1-A and 1-B near the halls of UA Academy, but it seems as if the true danger is making its way into My Hero Academia as Hawks discovers a terrifying revelation thanks to his undercover work. With the Endeavor Agency Arc focusing on Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki joining the agency of the current number one hero, Endeavor, the world outside of UA Academy is beginning to open up as a villainous new collective is inching its way toward their goal for hero society.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Drops Major Progress Report

My Hero Academia is one of the top series on air right now where anime is concerned, and it has more to give this year than season five. If you did not know, a movie is in the works for Kohei Horikoshi's series, and it will make the anime's third big outing. And now, fans have gotten an important update on how things are faring on the project behind the scenes.
Comicsepicstream.com

Who Are the One for All Users in My Hero Academia?

For those who are new fans or viewers of My Hero Academia, One For All is the quirk of Izuku Midoriya. It was transferred to him by All Might, the previous no. 1 hero in Japan. One For All is a unique quirk that can be transferred to another person. The name came from its nature, which is being one quirk for all people.
TV SeriesComicBook

My Hero Academia Brings In New Villain, Servant Of The Stars

The fifth season of My Hero Academia might have brought the UA Academy Civil War to a close with the conclusion of the Joint Training Exercise Arc, but the troubles facing the young heroes of Class 1-A are only just beginning. While major villains like Shigaraki, All For One, Overhaul, and Gentle Criminal might not be directly pestering hero society at the moment, that isn't stopping lower-tier villains from emerging from the darkness to cause havoc, with a new threat being introduced via the sorcerer like villain known as the Servant of the Stars.
TV SeriesComicBook

My Hero Academia Gets Emotional With Izuku and Inko's Latest Chat

My Hero Academia got emotional with the latest chat between Izuku Midoriya and his mother, Inko, in the newest episode of the series! Although the first half of the season seemed to imply that the hero students of Class 1-A and 1-B have been doing just fine since they began living in dorms at the school (and even celebrated the majority of the holidays there), the newest episode of the series reminded fans just how much had been missing from each of their lives as Izuku was finally able to reunite with his mother for a brief time.
ComicsCollider

‘My Hero Academia’ Anime to Go on a One Week Hiatus, Dubbed Episode Will Air as Normal

Bad news, heroes. It looks like the newest episode of My Hero Academia’s fifth season will not be simulcast this Saturday on Funimation, meaning we have to wait an extra week before episode 15 premieres. Even though the new episode won't be simulcast for an extra week, the English dub of episode 13 is still slated to release this Saturday. The schedule will get back to normal next week, meaning the English dub is now only one week behind the simulcast. This news was confirmed via the show’s official English Twitter account.
Comicsgetindianews.com

My Hero Academia Episode 103: Release Date, And Time Revealed!

Good news for the fans of anime series as the Spring anime slate is complete and the new season your doorstep, carrying with it a host of new names. Still, there are some series that are still ongoing into the new slate such as My Hero Academia and To Your Eternity. Though, many admirers of the My Hero Academia franchise will be disheartened to learn that there is not going to be any content at the end of this week. Now you must be want to know the date and the time of episode 103 of My Hero Academia, 5th season, and 15th episode throughout the world on the popular anime streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Funimation.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Simulcast Announces Unexpected Delay

My Hero Academia is being delayed this week for both its anime and manga, leaving many of the superhero fans following the series heartbroken that the adventures of Deku and his friends, and it seems like the Shonen franchise will be delaying its simulcast as a result to boot. The simulcast allows fans to take in both the Japanese and English versions of the anime series from Studio Bones in succession, though it will normally take a few weeks for the latter to release the English Dub for fans following the series in that manner.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Debuts New Look at Episode 103

My Hero Academia fans were somewhat heartbroken when the anime series, and the manga itself, took a break this past week with no new episode or chapter being released, but with this week seeing the return of the anime, the Shonen franchise has revealed a new preview for the continuation of the Endeavor Agency Arc. With Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki entering into a new work-study under the agency of the top number one hero, a giant new threat looms in the shadows as the villains of the Meta Liberation Army plan their assault on the world of heroes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy