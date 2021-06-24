My Hero Academia Manga Sets Up a Short July Break
With the anime of My Hero Academia set to explore the Meta Liberation Arc in the episodes of its anime, the manga is also diving into some extremely dark territory following the conclusion of the War Arc and the continued adventures of Deku attempting to escape the clutches of All For One, but it seems that Shonen fans will have to suffer a break for the manga series this summer. The fifth season of the anime will also see a July break this summer, proving that both forms of Kohei Horikoshi's story have plenty in common outside of their characters.comicbook.com
