The Walking Dead: New Clementine OGN Announced by Tillie Walden

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClementine, the Walking Dead character who starred in Telltale’s The Walking Dead, will soon be the focus of a new original graphic novel from Skybound and Image. The graphic novel debut of Clementine will take place in Clementine Book One from writer and artist Tillie Walden and Skybound Comet, the new original graphic novel imprint within Skybound. The book is scheduled to be released in July 2022, a release which will happen one year after Clementine’s comic debut planned for next month.

