Arkham Horror Card Game Gets Revised Core Set

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantasy Flight Games has announced a new Core Set for Arkham Horror: The Card Game, adding several quality-of-life improvements to the popular tabletop game. The Revised Core Set will contain everything players need for up to four players to play Arkham Horror: The Card Game, including cards for player decks, and newly designed numbered tokens to help make keeping track of the game a bit easier. The Revised Core Set also contains several higher-level cards that weren't in the original Core Set to help give players new options when they advance through a campaign. These cards were previously found in early expansions and aren't new to the game.

