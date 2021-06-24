Cancel
Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson Is Saying "Goodbye" to Natasha Romanoff (Exclusive)

Brandon Davis
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Widow is shaping up to be Scarlett Johansson's final run with the Natasha Romanoff character which she has been playing since 2010's Iron Man 2. The character was killed off in Avengers: Endgame when a sacrifice was called for as a means to obtain the Soul Stone for the Avengers in their fight to undo Thanos killing half of the universe. Now, two years since the world saw Natasha's fate in Endgame, a Black Widow prequel is aiming to fill in the blanks about Natasha's life in the MCU and Johansson seems to be truly stepping away from the role if her words in an interview with ComicBook.com are any indication.

Scarlett Johansson
