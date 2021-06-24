Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson Is Saying "Goodbye" to Natasha Romanoff (Exclusive)

There are few screw-ups Marvel has done since the rollout of its cinematic universe. Most can be seen on the TV side despite the recent success of its shows on Disney+. Aside from Inhumans, TV could have done so much more from the studio's deal with Netflix that saw some of the streamer's most popular shows in the Defenders universe come to premature ends and all too brief runs from The Runaways, Cloak & Dagger, and Agent Carter. I would even argue the protectiveness of their biggest heroes sabotaged the potential the ABC series Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. could have been. This brings me to the subject at hand Black Widow, the first MCU-pandemic theatrical release of Phase IV, which is no matter how anyone spins the release, too little too late for the character.