There has been much conjecture, but little evidence, as to why the U.S. is experiencing a labor shortage. Some say it’s because people are lazy and are exploiting the system. Some say it’s because greedy employers aren’t paying enough. Many people have made up their minds about “why” there is a labor shortage before enough evidence has been gathered to support any hypothesis. I possess a third consideration, but I’ll try to stay out of that ideological dog fight and report the facts (and maybe a few opinions). If we are intellectually honest about it, we know that people have their reasons why they are not yet back in the labor force — and some of those reasons may not be the ones we want to hear. It serves no purpose to lump people, and their motives, together.