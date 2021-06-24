Cancel
Columbia County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Union SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN BAKER...NORTHWESTERN UNION AND SOUTHERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM EDT * At 219 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lulu, or 9 miles southeast of Lake City, moving south at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Columbia, Palestine Community, Providence, Watertown, Lulu and Olustee.

