Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clay, Quitman, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Clay; Quitman; Randolph SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 224 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cuthbert, moving south at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fort Gaines, Cuthbert, Edison, Shellman, Bellville, Carnegie, Pecan, Randolph Co A/p, Morris, Jones Crossing, Martins Crossroads, Bethel, Benevolence, Suttons Corner, Springvale, Cotton Hill, Fort Gaines-Clay Airport, Wades, Springvale Station and Pachitla.