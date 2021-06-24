Special Weather Statement issued for Western Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Western Charlton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL NASSAU...EAST CENTRAL BAKER AND SOUTHEASTERN CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM EDT * At 221 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ratliff, or near Callahan, moving southwest at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Callahan, Macclenny and St. George.