Facebook Rolls Out Shops To WhatsApp And Marketplace In E-commerce Push

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Social networking giant Facebook said it’s rolling out its e-commerce integration ‘Shops’ feature to instant messaging platform WhatsApp and Marketplace as it expands into e-commerce. Facebook launched Facebook Shops last year for businesses to set up stores online to sell through Facebook and Instagram. “New commerce features coming to support businesses and make shopping easier: Shops on WhatsApp and Marketplace, Instagram […]

www.thefloridastar.com

#E Commerce#Social Networking#Instant Messaging#Facebook Rolls Out Shops#Marketplace#Facebook Shops
