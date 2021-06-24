Facebook Rolls Out Shops To WhatsApp And Marketplace In E-commerce Push
WASHINGTON — Social networking giant Facebook said it’s rolling out its e-commerce integration ‘Shops’ feature to instant messaging platform WhatsApp and Marketplace as it expands into e-commerce. Facebook launched Facebook Shops last year for businesses to set up stores online to sell through Facebook and Instagram. “New commerce features coming to support businesses and make shopping easier: Shops on WhatsApp and Marketplace, Instagram […]www.thefloridastar.com
