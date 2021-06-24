Cancel
Electronics

Dyson Just Debuted Its Lightest-Ever Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

By Kaitlin Gates
Simplemost
Simplemost
 19 days ago

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum and, like me, find the worst part of any vacuum to be plugging and unplugging — and tripping over — the cord, you may want to consider a cordless vacuum for your next purchase.

Not only do they operate on a charge so you can vacuum your entire house without having to be near a plug, but most of them are also pretty lightweight, including Dyson’s newest cord-free vacuum, which weighs just 3.3 pounds.

The new Dyson Micro 1.5kg cord-free vacuum is Dyson’s lightest-ever vacuum cleaner, incorporating Dyson’s patented technology into a compact and non-cumbersome format. The vacuum features advanced, whole-machine filtration and is engineered to remove 99.99% of microscopic dust.

Priced at $399, the Dyson Micro also quickly transforms to a handheld with just one click, allowing for cleaning up high, down low and between furniture. You will get up to 20 minutes of runtime on a single charge, making it ideal for quick cleans. It includes a variety of accessories, including crevice tools, a wall dock and a worktop tool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XoQjh_0aeIzs7000
Dyson

Shark also has a brand new cordless vacuum called the Wandvac and it is actually even lighter than Dyson’s Micro vacuum. Weighing 2.1 pounds, it is a 3-in-1 machine, converting in seconds from a floor vacuum to a hand vac or into wand mode for above-floor cleans.

The lightweight vacuum comes in a handful of colors, from rose gold to sage and even purple (thistle). It includes a portable charging base that fits pretty much anywhere in your home and works on all floor types, including hardwood and carpet.

The Shark Wandvac System is also cheaper than Dyson’s new vacuum, coming in at $239. You can also save an additional $30 with code SUMMER30. Shipping is free and it comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee and a 5-year limited warranty. However, it’s currently out of stock. You can have the company notify you when it returns, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcEiy_0aeIzs7000
Shark

Other highly-rated cordless vacuums on the market include the Onson 4-in-1 cordless stick vacuum, Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum cleaner and Shark Navigator freestyle upright stick cordless bagless vacuum.

Have you considered buying a cordless vacuum?

