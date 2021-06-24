Asia’s Richest Man Announces Partnership With Google For 5G

Xiaomi first unveiled the Mi 11 Ultra in India as part of the Mi 11 lineup back in April but the device wasn’t up for grabs until now. It only went on its first sale a couple of days back. The smartphone maker only made a limited number of units available. The tech giant has now announced that the Mi 11 Ultra will go on open sale in India from July 15 at 12 noon. The premium model will be available on Amazon India, mi.com, and offline via Mi Home stores as well as select retail outlets offline.