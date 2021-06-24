Cancel
Cell Phones

Asia’s Richest Man Announces Partnership With Google For 5G

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUMBAI, India — Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, who is chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, on June 24, announced the launch of JioPhone Next, a fully-featured smartphone developed in partnership with search engine giant Google. “JioPhone Next is one of the most affordable smartphones globally, which has cutting-edge technology,” he said while addressing the company’s 44th annual general […]

Mukesh Ambani
#Asia#5g#Reliance Industries#Jiophone Next
India
Mumbai
