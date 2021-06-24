Mesmerizing 10-acre sunflower field attraction blossoms in San Antonio

An immersive museum experience returning to Austin this summer promises to be the cream of the crop. The Museum of Ice Cream — first floated as an idea at South By Southwest and then as a New York City pop-up in 2016, since becoming an international a la mode sensation with a sprinkling of sold-out exhibitions throughout the country — will pop into Austin on Saturday, August 21, at the Domain, at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace No. 128.