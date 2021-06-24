Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Mesmerizing 10-acre sunflower field attraction blossoms in San Antonio

By Chantal Rice
Posted by 
CultureMap Austin
CultureMap Austin
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A buzzy interactive experience is cropping up in nearby San Antonio this summer as local festival grounds bloom to life with acres upon acres of sunflowers. Through Sunday, July 18, Traders Village, located at 9333 Southwest Loop 410, will welcome visitors for the first time to its 10-acre Sunflower Field, complete with an abundance of various types of sunflowers, walking paths that saunter through the meadows, and even a winding sunflower maze for bloom buddies to romp through.

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 1

CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://austin.culturemap.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement#Sunflowers#Blossoms#Flower#Traders Village#Fleafall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Posted by
CultureMap Austin

Here are 3 reasons to visit Fredericksburg right now

Located near the geographic center of the Texas Hill Country, Fredericksburg is a great option for any summer getaway, as it is just over an hour from San Antonio and Austin and four hours from Houston. Here are three great reasons to plan your next vacation to Fredericksburg right now.
Posted by
CultureMap Austin

Pike Place-style market heading to Hill Country, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Pike Place-style market heading to popular Hill Country destination. A new village market featuring nearly 16,000 square feet of retail space, a restaurant, and a distillery will be just a three-minute walk from Main Street in Fredericksburg.
Posted by
CultureMap Austin

Immersive Museum of Ice Cream experience pops into Austin this summer

An immersive museum experience returning to Austin this summer promises to be the cream of the crop. The Museum of Ice Cream — first floated as an idea at South By Southwest and then as a New York City pop-up in 2016, since becoming an international a la mode sensation with a sprinkling of sold-out exhibitions throughout the country — will pop into Austin on Saturday, August 21, at the Domain, at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace No. 128.
Posted by
CultureMap Austin

Austin’s Fonda San Miguel restaurant hit by art thief

KVUE — The owner of Fonda San Miguel in Austin is seeking help after an art piece was stolen from the restaurant seemingly overnight. The stolen artwork is a water fountain in the shape of an elongated, rectangular face cast in solid bronze. It's about 34 by 14 by 5 inches and weighs about 62 pounds.
Posted by
CultureMap Austin

Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Socializing this summer is made easy thanks to an agenda full of entertainment ranging from concerts to grand openings. Stop by the now open Bull & Bowl and enjoy arcade games and mechanical bull riding or enjoy the sounds of the Austin Symphony Orchestra under the stars at the Long Center. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.
Austin, TXPosted by
CultureMap Austin

9 Austin neighborhood restaurants that feed our souls

In the past year or so, neighborhood restaurants have become even more cherished, often going above and beyond to help get food to neighbors however they could while bringing a little culinary comfort to Austin’s pandemic-weary communities. The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards honor these local eateries, which are essential to the...
Posted by
CultureMap Austin

Free concert series heats up downtown Austin venues this summer

Downtown Austin is sure to be a scorcher this summer, thanks to the revival of one of the hottest annual music festivals. Hot Summer Nights — the free yearly multi-genre, multi-venue music festival founded in 2017 as the nonprofit Red River Cultural District’s first event to span the downtown entertainment area — is bringing live music back with its return August 26-29.
Posted by
CultureMap Austin

10 fabulous ways to celebrate 4th of July in Austin and beyond

There are as many takes on what Independence Day means as there are people celebrating it. If we’re sticking to just the facts, we’re celebrating the Second Continental Congress adopting the Declaration of Independence in 1776. We could emphasize separation, but what we really gained was a new union. Especially...
Posted by
CultureMap Austin

8 must-see live shows in July, plus more Austin music notes

July is here, and with it comes plenty of Austin-centric news bits and shows worth getting out to see. Read on for local scoops and recommendations. In last month’s column, Levitation had just announced their 2021 dates — October 28-31 — and now the lineup is out. Japanese Breakfast, Thundercat, Chicano Batman, Crumb, Cloud Nothings, The Hives, and more are set to play, and there’s plenty of local talent on the bill, too, including The Black Angels, Octopus Project, The Well, Calliope Musicals, Holy Wave, Sun June, Sweet Spirit, Golden Dawn Arkestra, and others. Tickets are on sale now.

Comments / 1

Community Policy