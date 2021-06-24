Mesmerizing 10-acre sunflower field attraction blossoms in San Antonio
A buzzy interactive experience is cropping up in nearby San Antonio this summer as local festival grounds bloom to life with acres upon acres of sunflowers. Through Sunday, July 18, Traders Village, located at 9333 Southwest Loop 410, will welcome visitors for the first time to its 10-acre Sunflower Field, complete with an abundance of various types of sunflowers, walking paths that saunter through the meadows, and even a winding sunflower maze for bloom buddies to romp through.austin.culturemap.com
