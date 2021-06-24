Cancel
Congress & Courts

'Contravenes Public Policy': Split Pa. Justices Say Release Can't Shield Philadelphia From Suit Over Cyclist's Crash

By Suzette Parmley
Law.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMunicipalities can’t contract their way out of the duty to timely address dangerous conditions on public streets, a deeply divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled. In Degliomini v. City of Philadelphia, a majority of the high court ruled that an exculpatory release signed by a participant in a May 2015 charity bike ride who ended up severely injured after crashing into a sinkhole did not immunize the city for breaching its duty to repair and maintain public streets.

