'Contravenes Public Policy': Split Pa. Justices Say Release Can't Shield Philadelphia From Suit Over Cyclist's Crash

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. DELTA VARIABLE - Many law firm leaders are not-so-subtly “encouraging” lawyers and staff to come back to the office this summer or are at least crafting return-to-office guideline plans for this fall. But, as Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports, the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant is giving some firm leaders pause as they actively monitor the spread of the variant. While it hasn’t necessarily scuttled office return plans, it could still force some changes to office guidelines, even before those plans are fully implemented, according to interviews with law firm leaders and legal industry consultants. Delta is now the most dominant strain of the virus in the United States, and surges are happening in places with lower vaccination rates, such as Missouri and Nevada. Analysts say although that news hasn’t slowed down the legal industry’s office reopening yet, it could force firm leaders to rethink their return-to-work guidelines and other in-office policies.