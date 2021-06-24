'Contravenes Public Policy': Split Pa. Justices Say Release Can't Shield Philadelphia From Suit Over Cyclist's Crash
Municipalities can’t contract their way out of the duty to timely address dangerous conditions on public streets, a deeply divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled. In Degliomini v. City of Philadelphia, a majority of the high court ruled that an exculpatory release signed by a participant in a May 2015 charity bike ride who ended up severely injured after crashing into a sinkhole did not immunize the city for breaching its duty to repair and maintain public streets.www.law.com
