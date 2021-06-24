Cancel
Chicago, IL

Free, self-guided mural walk opens in downtown Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Loop Alliance has partnered with a number of local artists to create a makeshift mural walking tour in downtown Chicago.

Iconic Chicago restaurant The Berghoff reopens

CHICAGO - It is another sign of a return to normal as Chicago's iconic restaurant The Berghoff is back open for business. For the past 15 months, the classic German eatery has been closed due to the pandemic and strict COVID-19 capacity limits. For 123 years, The Berghoff has been...
'Sundays on State' kicks off in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO - It was a day full of arts, entertainment, food and many other attractions. "We all know COVID happened, the riots, George Floyd, it’s good just to bring people together, solidarity," said Chanel West. The Trinity Irish dancers kept the crowd moving. From Lake to Madison streets, there were...
Two CPD explosive technicians honored for their bravery

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation came together Tuesday to honor two Chicago police explosive technicians. In March, explosive technicians Steven McNichols and James Wynn discovered an explosive chemical in an apartment covered in dangerous lab equipment. Officers were unable to use a robot to transport the chemical because...
Businesses burglarized in Chicago's Uptown

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents of a pair of recent burglaries reported in Uptown on the North Side. In each incident, someone broke the front glass door of the business with a blunt object, went inside and stole property while a second person waited outside as a lookout, Chicago police said in a community alert.

