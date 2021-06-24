Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Reinvent Telecom Rolls Out White-Label Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 19 days ago

New SIP Trunking Solution Fills the Gaps in the Microsoft Phone System with Cost-Effective and Feature-Rich Functionality. Reinvent Telecom, a provider of private-labeled unified communications (UC), SIP Trunking and contact center cloud communications solutions, announced today the availability of white-label Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams. The new SIP Trunking solution enables resellers to capitalize on the growing demand for Microsoft Teams by connecting the teamwork hub to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) while cutting costs and adding capabilities not available with the Microsoft Calling Plan.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Communications#Microsoft Teams#Communications System#Uc#Pstn#Metaswitch#Sbc#Reinvent#Direct Routing#Byoc#Saddleback Communications#Unified Communications#Contact Center#Srpmic#Reinvent Partner Portal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Salesforce integration in Microsoft Teams now generally available

Last year, Microsoft and Salesforce announced partnership to bring Salesforce app and integration to Microsoft Teams. This integration is now generally available to all customers. Salesforce users can now mention Salesforce records in Teams to facilitate collaboration. They can also preview details of records that others post, pin records to channel tabs for easy access, and keep records up to date with inline editing.
SoftwareLumia UK

Get nostalgic with new Microsoft Teams backgrounds

It’s that time of the week again: #ThrowbackThursday. The day we reflect on old pictures, funny GIFs, and the nostalgic moments that have defined us over the years. Because a little trip down memory lane can be good for the soul, and because after well over a year of remote and hybrid work we could all use some excitement on video calls, we asked our designers to give a few memorable Microsoft moments their debut as Microsoft Teams backgrounds.
Softwareslashdot.org

Microsoft Rolls Out Visually Updated Office Preview, Plus Native 64-bit Office for Arm

Microsoft has released a visually "refreshed" version of its Office desktop apps for both Windows 10 and 11. Microsoft officials said this new Office refresh will "shine" on Windows 11 but still work on Windows 10. Microsoft also is releasing its first publicly available test build of 64-bit Office for Windows on Arm today. From a report: The updated Office uses Fluent design across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher, and Visio. The updated apps are meant to look similar to the Windows 11 OS, design-wise. Via the updated Office interface, Office is set to match users' Windows themes, including black (Dark Mode), white, colorful, or dark gray. The Quick Access toolbar is hidden by default in the name of simplifying the interface. The refreshed Office is available to Office Insider testers running Beta Channel builds. Those who don't want it can turn off the "Coming Soon" feature at the top right hand corner of the menu. Testers can toggle between the new and existing interface to move between the current and newly updated Office apps.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Everything that came out for Microsoft Teams in June 2021

Microsoft rolled out a long list of features to Teams last month. New features include attendance reports, spotlighting more people in meetings, and chat bubbles. Several pieces of Microsoft certified for Teams hardware are now available. Microsoft Teams gains new features at a fairly quick pace, so it can be...
Softwareonmsft.com

Microsoft Teams starts rolling out automatic recording option for meetings

Microsoft Teams has started rolling out an automatic recording option for meetings. The feature listing was added to the company's roadmap back in June, and Microsoft 365 consultant James Mallalieu spotted that the feature is already available in the Teams desktop app. The option to record meetings has been available...
Softwarewindowscentral.com

The latest feature for Microsoft Teams will be music to your ears

Microsoft Teams will soon support a music mode. The app will be able to adjust its audio bitrate based on bandwidth. People will also be able to turn off features like echo cancellation, noise suppression, and gain control within Teams. Microsoft will soon roll out a music mode for Teams....
Softwarenojitter.com

No Jitter on Air: Talking Microsoft Teams with an MVP

Throughout the pandemic, enterprise leaders have come to realize what communications and collaboration insiders have known for some time — that with the right technology platform, people can effectively work from anywhere, in whatever mode best suits the situation, individually or as a team. For many enterprises, that platform is...
Computersalbuquerquenews.net

Titan Workspace for Microsoft Teams launches Guest User

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India):Microsoft Teams customers will now be able to offer branded and dedicated guest user portals for their external users such as customers, partners, vendors, sub-contractors, students, and community members, etc. New feature will enable seamless collaboration between Office365 users and Non-Active Directory users by...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft delivered all these new features for Microsoft Teams in June 2021

This month (June 2021), Microsoft delivered several new features and improvements in Microsoft Teams. Some of the new features include chat bubbles, ability to spotlight multiple users, attendance dashboard, laser pointer in PowerPoint Live in Teams, large gallery view in Teams mobile apps and more. Find the full change log below.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Nimble Announces New CRM Integration with Microsoft Teams

Nimble, a global leader in providing simple and smart CRM for small business teams, has announced a new CRM integration with Microsoft Teams. The integration is designed to power Nimble customers’ virtual business engagements. Nimble Announces Integration with Microsoft Teams. Nimble recognizes that customer data is at the heart of...
SoftwareRedmondmag.com

Salesforce for Microsoft Teams App Commercially Released

The Salesforce for Microsoft Teams app is now released at the "general availability" commercial-release stage, Microsoft announced this week. The app can be used by Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) service licensees who are also Microsoft Teams collaboration service licensees. Specifically, the app is for "Salesforce customers with Sales and Service licenses in Enterprise, or higher editions," per the app's description.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to fix Microsoft Teams Error Code CAA301F7

Microsoft Teams along with many other Video Calling and Meeting apps has been much in use these days. And like any other Video Calling app, it has tons of issues ruffling the feathers of its users, every now and then. Some Microsoft Teams users are noticing CAA301F7 errors when they try to log in to their account. Therefore, in this article, we are going to see how to fix Microsoft Teams Error Code CAA301F7.
Businesswindowscentral.com

Microsoft is bolstering its legal team to prepare for regulators

In recent years, talks of tech regulations have sprung up more and more. Governments and regulatory bodies around the world have weighed in on Big Tech. Microsoft is bulking up its legal army to prepare for the incoming tidal wave of change. In a recent interview with Axios, Microsoft's president...
Electronicsonmsft.com

Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker review: Boosting the Microsoft Teams experience

The Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker is a nice accessory that will help boost your Microsoft Teams experience and make your audio, as well as your voice, stand out during calls. If you're hoping to improve your experience with Microsoft Teams, then you could try out a dedicated microphone or speaker. These help you sound clearer, and also hear everyone on the call better. But what if you need both?
Softwareslashdot.org

Automating Microsoft Office to Achieve Red Teaming Objectives

Many Windows applications and services are implemented using an automation infrastructure called Component Object Model (COM). COM has been around for decades and its useful for programming, sharing of code at binary level, usage from scripting languages, and well, red teaming. Wide Usage of Component Object Model. Many products are...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Seclore for Microsoft Sensitivity Labels automatically protects documents and emails

Seclore announced Seclore for Microsoft Sensitivity Labels. Documents and emails tagged as sensitive through Microsoft’s sensitivity labels are automatically protected with persistent, granular usage policies based on the sensitivity level selected. In today’s hyper-connected world, the amount of data residing outside the corporate network has increased exponentially. Organizations are addressing...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to Send Praise in Microsoft Teams

Whenever a member of our team does a good job or a team is praiseworthy, we need a feature that lets us send praise. Microsoft Team exactly got it right and it lets you send praise to your team member easily. If a person is appreciated when he/she does a...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft is rolling out the visual refresh of Office apps for Windows 11 and Windows 10 devices

Last week, along with the release of the first Windows 11 Preview Build, Microsoft announced a major visual update for Office apps on Windows. You can read about the visual refresh of Office apps on Windows here. After a short delay, Microsoft has now started the rollout of the much-anticipated visual refresh. This update will be available to Office Insiders running Beta Channel builds 14301.20004 or later on Windows 11 or Windows 10.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft To Do updates roll out to Android, iOS, and Windows

Microsoft To Do has updates available on iOS, Android, and Windows. The update for the Windows version of Microsoft To Do improves app syncing and accessibility. The widget of the Android version of the app is improved with its latest update. Microsoft recently shipped updates to Microsoft To Do on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy