‘They’re just not welcome in polite society’: Jared and Ivanka distancing themselves from Trump as ‘image rehab’, says Jim Acosta

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are distancing themselves from Donald Trump in an effort to rehabilitate their image, according to CNN .

The one-term president ’s daughter and son-in-law made sparing visits to Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort this spring after moving from Washington DC to Miami, the network says.

And the network’s former White House correspondent Jim Acosta said that it was a deliberate choice on the part of Ms Trump and her husband who now find themselves “not as welcome in polite society.”

Acosta – who publicly clashed with the former president – said that Mr Trump’s wild election conspiracy theories are largely to blame for the situation.

“It’s interesting that Jared and Ivanka are try to distance themselves from Donald Trump, because he could use a family intervention right now with all the crazy conspiracy theories that he’s been glomming onto,” said Acosta.

“It’s a little hard for them now to separate themselves from the former president when they were so intimately involved throughout he entire administration.

“I talked to one former senior White House official who said that when Trump was in office that Jared and Ivanka were the Chiefs of Staff.

“This sounds like a rehab tour on the part of Jared and Ivanka. They want to rehabilitate their image somewhat, because as you and I both know, they’re just not as welcome in polite society as they once were.”

Mr Trump has moved for the summer from Mar-a- Lago to his cottage at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

His daughter and son-in-law are living in a high-rise condominium building in Miami while they build a mansion on a private island.

Mr Kushner was once involved heavily in most of Mr Trump’s high-profile policies, but is now barely involved, says CNN.

Instead, Mr Trump is now leaning heavily on his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, as well asa cast of characters that includes One America News anchor Christina Bobb, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Mr Lindell was among those supporters urging the former president to challenge the 2020 election results, and who has bizarrely predicted that he would be back in the Oval Office by August.