Newly obtained video captures the moment Florida building collapsed

By Celine Castronuovo
The Hill
The Hill
 19 days ago
Newly released video footage of the Miami-area condo building collapse early Thursday shows the moments when roughly 55 of the more than 130 units tumbled to the ground.

The video, obtained by a nearby surveillance camera and shared on Twitter by local Fox Sports radio anchor Andy Slater, show the collapse of a huge section of the building in the town of Surfside, resulting in massive amounts of debris and smoke.

More than 50 people were still unaccounted for after the incident, as of Thursday afternoon.

The footage of the incident, which occurred around 2 a.m., comes as fire and rescue officials are continuing search efforts for those who may still be trapped in the rubble.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed Thursday that at least one person had died, though officials are warning that the death count could increase as they look for the dozens of others who were believed to be in the building at the time.

Other footage was posted on social media by an individual who said she was a resident of one of the condo units but “was away from the building” at the time.

In the footage from a security camera placed within her unit, pieces from the ceiling could be seen falling into view, before the camera begins to move as the building falls apart.

Ray Jadallah, chief of operations for the Miami-Dade fire department, said Thursday that authorities had already rescued 35 people who had been trapped inside the rubble, with two transported to local hospitals.

Video posted on social media by local NBC affiliate WTVJ earlier Thursday showed first responders rescuing a boy from some of the rubble.

Authorities set up a family reunification center near the condo "for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) travelled to Surfside on Thursday after announcing that he had sent state emergency response personnel to the town to aid in ongoing rescue efforts.

In a press conference with local officials in the early afternoon Thursday, DeSantis said that with the help of the American Red Cross, officials have set up short-term housing in hotels for residents of the condo and that his office would work with local officials on any “longer-term needs.”

"It's a tragic day," he said. "We still have hope to identify additional survivors."

Officials said that residents of the non-collapsed area of the residential building have also been evacuated, with the Miami-Dade Police Department still looking into what may have caused the destruction.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CNN earlier Thursday that the building was undergoing work to its roof, though he did not say if this could have been a factor in the collapse.

DeSantis told reporters that "we won't have the answers immediately” as officials investigate.

