This past year has demonstrated how important access to broadband has become in our community. Remote learning, working from home, access to healthcare through telemedicine, and general on-line social communication have become common activities. So has the understanding that reliable access to broadband is not equal. Schools rushed to provide hot spots so students could connect from home, library parking lots were opened so our neighbors could connect to Wi-Fi while working from their cars, and some communities have begun to seriously explore other options for addressing internet gaps in their area.