Video Games

Windows 11 will use Xbox’s ‘auto HDR’ feature for enhanced graphics in games

PCGamesN
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft today unveiled its first peek at Windows 11, the next generation of its ubiquitous operating system. In a segment devoted specifically to what Windows 11 will do for games, a Microsoft executive explained a bit about auto HDR, a feature found on the latest generation of Xbox consoles that will be included in Windows 11 and will reportedly allow more than a thousand games to take advantage of high dynamic range screens without requiring any additional development.

Todd Howard
Xbox
Technology
Video Games
Computers
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

July 2021 Gold Free Games Announced for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

Xbox Confirm the list of games at no additional cost attached to the Xbox Live Gold subscription. Four new games will be available for you to add to your digital library, whether you are signed up for subscription or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Two Xbox One games, one for Xbox 360 and one backward compatible from the original Xbox will be offered throughout the month of July.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Control Is Getting A Multiplayer Spin-Off Game For Xbox Series X|S

Remedy and 505 Games have announced today that they have entered into a co-publishing agreement to develop a spin-off game of the "award-winning" Control, set to serve as a 4-player cooperative PvE experience. The game will be titled 'Condor', and will have an initial development budget of EUR 25 million....
FIFAcodelist.biz

Xbox Game Pass: the new trailer highlights the main features of the service

As you have already noticed, during the evening Microsoft officially confirmed that the xCloud servers have been updated to Xbox Series X and that the streaming gaming service now supports both PCs and Apple devices. To celebrate these milestones, the Redmond giant has released a trailer dedicated to Xbox Game Pass. The video in this, lasting about two and a half minutes, not only highlights the incredible catalog of the service, which offers more than 100 games accessible at no additional cost but also allows you to play without any kind of limitation. In fact, thanks to the enhancement of xCloud and the arrival of browser support on a wide range of devices, all you need is a compatible controller and an active internet connection to play with your friends using your account and keeping all the progress made on your PC. or console. Before leaving you to the trailer, we remind you that only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can exploit the potential of the cloud and access the titles of the EA Play library, which also includes FIFA 21 and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. Speaking of the games in the catalog, did you know that Judgment may be coming to Xbox Game Pass soon?
Video Gameswindowsreport.com

Discover Xbox Game Pass on Windows 11 [Complete Review]

The Xbox Game Pass will be fully integrated into the Windows 11 app store. This is one of the many Xbox features that is coming with the OS. Expect faster loading times and better overall performance in all games. The Auto HDR feature will also make over 1000 games prettier...
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Xbox’s Games with Gold for July revealed

With another month on the horizon, Xbox has revealed the Games with Gold lineup that’ll be available throughout July 2021 for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to enjoy. With four games valued at $79.96 once again, it looks like usual proceedings for Games with Gold, however,...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Battlefield 2042 Announces Xbox Series X/S as Official Consoles for the Game

EA and DICE have recently announced that Xbox Series X/S are Battlefield 2042’s official consoles as part of a new marketing deal. In a recent press release, a number of official partners have been announced for Battlefield 2042, including Nvidia, Polaris, Logitech, WD_Black, and of course, Xbox Series X/S. Battlefield...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition is Now Out on Xbox Series X|S

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition has arrived on Xbox Series X|S in a digital launch, and it has a charming new trailer to mark the occasion. In this game, players take on the role of an ordinary fox whose destiny becomes tied to The Guardian of the Northern Lights, a magical spirit fox. What follows is a quiet journey of companionship, discovery, and running around through the snow. Throughout the game, you’ll scamper around through the frozen ruins of a lost ancient civilization, solve puzzles, and piece together the story of your new friend, all without a single line of dialogue or narration. Now that’s an interesting premise.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

What devices, platforms can use Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Microsoft is expanding the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta to additional platforms after an extended period of the service only being available on Android devices. Now, players on Windows 10 PCs, Android, and Apple devices in 22 countries can enjoy playing certain Xbox titles without needing direct access to their Xbox consoles or a machine specifically built to play games.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Available Now for All Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers, Uses Xbox Series X Server Blades

Xbox has just confirmed that Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across consoles, Windows, and Android in 22 countries, having moved out of its testing phase for a full launch. It’s also been confirmed that it will now be powered by Xbox Series X consoles, taking the place of Xbox One S server blades. In an Xbox Wire blog post, VP of Xbox Gaming Catherine Gluckstein confirmed that players will see noticeable improvements to streaming quality and framerates.
ComputersWired

How to Get Windows 11’s Best New Features Right Now

Microsoft just announced the first new full version of Windows in years, introducing a new Start menu, translucent windows, and Android apps, among many other changes. It’s not due out until this holiday season (when it will roll out as a free update to Windows 10 owners), but if you just can’t wait, there are ways to get some of the best new features right now.
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Dell announces UltraSharp Webcam with Auto Framing, 4K HDR, Windows Hello and more

Dell today announced the new Dell UltraSharp Webcam, a 4K webcam featuring nine patent-pending technologies. This is a premium webcam targeting enterprises and professionals. Thanks to the large 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor and multi-element lens, the new UltraSharp Webcam delivers crystal-clear video even in low lighting conditions. Read about the features of the new Dell UltraSharp Webcam below.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Looks Like Hideo Kojima's Next Game Is Xbox Exclusive

Hideo Kojima, head of Kojima Productions and renowned game designer, has apparently signed a letter of intent to work with Xbox on his next project. The director, known for his work on Death Stranding, P.T., and the Metal Gear Solid series, has been in conversations with Microsoft about a publishing deal, according to GameBeat.
Video Gamessoundguys.com

The best wireless Xbox Series X/S gaming headsets of 2021

Finding the right wireless gaming headset for your Xbox Series X/S setup can be tricky—not as tricky as actually finding one of the new consoles, mind you, but tricky all the same. What works on other platforms probably won’t work here. Here are the best options we’ve run into—based on our reviews, and research around the web.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

A Supported Game is Required to Use This Feature Valorant: How to Fix

The "A Supported Game is Required to Use This Feature" bug in Valorant has definitely been causing a headache for players affected by this issue. Of course, there are a few tricks that Valorant players can employ to hopefully resolve the issue, and get right back into a match. Here are some solutions to this issue.
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Windows 11 includes the DNS-over-HTTPS privacy feature - How to use

DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) allows your computer to perform these DNS lookups over an encrypted HTTPS connection rather than through normal plain text DNS lookups, which ISPs and governments can snoop on. As some governments and ISPs block connections to sites by monitoring a user's DNS traffic, DoH will allow users to...
Video GamesTwinfinite

How to Play Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS & Windows 10 Browser

Just yesterday, Microsoft announced that the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta had received a handful of new updates. First and foremost, the system is now powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware, giving all players the ability to experience their games in the highest quality possible. On top of that, Microsoft has rolled out its Xbox Cloud Gaming browser app. This allows players to head to Xbox.com/play, login, and play any cloud-compatible game from their iOS Safari browser, or on any Windows 10 browser. So, without further ado, let’s run you through how to play Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS and Windows 10 browsers.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Debuts on Windows 10 and Apple Mobile Devices

After nearly a year of exclusivity on Android devices, the Xbox Cloud Gaming service (also known as xCloud), which lets you play „in the cloud” over the Internet, is now available on Apple smartphones and tablets and select Windows 10 browsers. To use it, you'll need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

