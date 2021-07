Samsung’s mid-summer Unpacked press conference usually introduces the brand new Galaxy smartphone flagships. The event is usually a “boring” affair for Samsung fans who keep tabs on all the recent Galaxy rumors. The same thing can be said of this year’s summer. However, Samsung did make a massive change to its upcoming August presser in 2021. There’s no Galaxy Note 21 this year. Instead, Samsung is preparing for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch event that will debut its next-gen foldable handset. Samsung hasn’t yet announced official details for the next Unpacked press conference. But a new report from Korea from...