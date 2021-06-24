Summer P-EBT plans announced for West Virginia families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will issue P-EBT benefits to eligible children this summer. Benefits will be added to existing P-EBT cards that were issued during the 2020-21 school year. Children ae eligible if, as of May 31, they were enrolled in a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program during the 2020-21 school year and qualified for free or reduced-price meals. Children younger than six are eligible if their household receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. New students enrolling in schools this fall that were not students in school year 2020-21 are not eligible for this year’s summer P-EBT.