Teen who drowned was nephew of Congressman Chris Pappas

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy who drowned in a pond over the weekend after he used a rope swing to drop into the water was the nephew of U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas.

Pappas tweeted on Wednesday the tragic loss of his nephew. “There are no words to describe the magnitude of the loss of this amazing 15-year-old or what he meant to all who knew and loved him,” he said.

Charles Zink was found dead Sunday night in about 15 feet of water in Sebbins Pond in Bedford. When he jumped into the water, he surfaced briefly, then went back under, police said. Police requested help from the Nashua Fire Department dive team. The New Hampshire Marine Patrol and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department also responded.

Zink’s obituary said he was a sophomore at Bedford High School who loved learning and playing basketball.

A funeral service was planned at 11 a.m. Friday at Bedford Presbyterian Church, followed by a gathering at the Puritan Backroom Conference Center in Manchester.