EastEnders Jags actor's 'bittersweet' exit, new job and why he can never return

By Kyle O'Sullivan
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago

Amar Adatia confessed his EastEnders exit was "bittersweet" - but now it's got a whole lot worse.

The actor left the role of Jags Panesar in October 2020 after just one year on the soap, although it shouldn't have even been that long.

There was already an arrangement in place for Amar to leave before he first set foot on Albert Square, but he stayed on longer than expected because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jags arrived into Walford in October 2019 with the rest of his brothers, Vinny and Kheerat, before finding love with Habiba Ahmed.

But he was last seen being driven away in a police car after being framed by nasty mum Suki, then was sent down for a crime he didn't commit.

Some EastEnders fans were hoping that Amar would return to the role of Jags in the future, but that certainly won't be happening now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39UoEg_0aeIxN7P00
Amar Adatia scrubs up well when he's not on EastEnders

In tonight's episode, which was made available to watch earlier this week on iPlayer due to Euro 2020, it's revealed Jags has been killed in prison.

Kheerat is devastated when he finds out his brother is dead because Ben Mitchell failed to protect him.

It's unknown whether Amar knew his character was controversially being killed off-screen, but the plan was always for him to leave.

When his departure was announced last year, he actor revealed he knew he was on the show for a set period of time when he signed up.

Before landing the EastEnders role, Amar was making a sci-fi film called R.I.A. starring Bros singer Luke Goss in America.

In an interview with Digital Spy, he said: "I've held out on my newest film until I finished at EastEnders because it's difficult to promote it whilst filming at the same time and with the pandemic everything has been pushed back timings wise."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKmGi_0aeIxN7P00
Amar makes and stars in his own films

The actor and director had also planned to shoot a whodunnit film and is working on an exciting new boxing movie.

Revealing why he was leaving on Instagram at the time, Amar wrote: "The role of Jags was always planned with a specific storyline due to me having prior commitments to star in a film.

"It has been a fantastic journey and I hope you have enjoyed watching Jags on your screens as much as I enjoyed portraying this character."

"I would like to thank you for all the support I receive on the daily and will continue to share my next adventures and positivity with you all.

"Thank you to my amazing cast mates, especially the Panesar family, crew and of course the BBC taking me under their wing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAmjH_0aeIxN7P00
Jags seen in happier times before he was killed (Image: BBC / Jack Barnes)

The actor explained he would be taking a well deserved break before preparing for his next film.

He said he would be spending some months training hard at the gym and waving goodbye to his "Jags body".

"It's a bitter sweet ending but knows I might come back to get a pint from the Vic one day," he added.

Sadly, it seems like Amar won't be able to have that drink unless his character has a long lost twin brother or comes back as a ghost.

Jags, who was sentenced to four years behind bars, was supposed to be being looked after in prison by Ben after being paid by the Panesars.

Suki was concerned about her son's wellbeing after discovering he was in grave danger and was riddled with guilt for sending him down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fM3ha_0aeIxN7P00
Amar confessed his ending was 'bittersweet'

However, Ben decided to call of his protection after seeing Kheerat looking loved up with ex-step mum Sharon Mitchell.

This would prove to be the end for Jags, who was harmed in his cell and died.

Just as Kheerat comes to announce he has called off his romance with Sharon and has put family first, Suki reveal it's too late as his brother is no more.

Heartbroken Suki confronts Ben, screaming at him for failing to protect her child, but he tries to play innocent.

Later on, Ben confesses to Callum that he was responsible, admitting: "I called off Jags' protection and now he's dead.

"I'm an idiot because I didn't think anything was going to happen.

"Callum, he could still be alive if it wasn't me," he continued. "If Kheerat finds out they will kill me... I'm not joking Cal."

Callum vows to make sure the Panesar family will never find out, but secrets never stay that way for long.

*EastEnders airs tonight on BBC One at 7.40pm

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

