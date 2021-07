The Kenston Schools Board of Education publicly commended Geauga County Public Health Commissioner Tom Quade and the Geauga County Health Department during their June 28 meeting for their work during the school year. Expressing their appreciation for his assistance to the school in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the board awarded Quade a commendation for his help. Quade acted as a consultant to the school district, providing recommendations on how to safely keep students in the classroom, as well as setting up a vaccination clinic with the county health department for teachers and students this past semester. “We greatly appreciate all...