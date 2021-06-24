Under Center Podcast: Laurence Holmes on Arlington Park and the 2021-22 Bears

With training camp looming for the Chicago Bears here in July, it's time to kickoff our position previews and there is no better place to start than the quarterback position. For another offseason, the quarterback position was the main focus as Chicago addressed it by moving on from Mitch Trubisky, signing free-agent Andy Dalton and then trading up and drafting Justin Fields in the first round. As it stands now, the Bears have three quarterbacks on their roster with Nick Foles still here in addition to the two that they added. But going into the next few weeks at Halas Hall it appears to be Dalton's job to lose.