Under Center Podcast: Laurence Holmes on Arlington Park and the 2021-22 Bears

Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder Center Podcast: Laurence Holmes on Arlington Park and the 2021-22 Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are in the dead period on the offseason schedule before ramping back up for the season, but the Bears are constantly in the news these days. To discuss the Bears, former host of the Under Center podcast Laurence Holmes of 670 the Score joins Ken Davis and Eric Strobel as they discuss Radiothon at 670 the Score, the Bears and Arlington Park, what should be expected from the offense, and can the defense still be solid as some of its pieces age.

www.nbcchicago.com

