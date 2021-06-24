DoorDash outages leave Houston drivers and customers at a loss

If you use Sparklight Internet and are experiencing an outage – you’re not alone. But, your neighbor might not be having the same issue. We started hearing reports of issues with the Internet provider across SW Idaho late Tuesday morning. We asked on Twitter if Sparklight customers were having issues – and we got a whole slew of replies. Some users in SE Boise don’t have service, while others do. Some folks in McCall have service while others don’t. The same goes for areas like Meridian, Parma, Downtown Boise, and others.