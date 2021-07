Schools, universities and education providers of all shapes and sizes are experiencing a digital revolution just as in all sectors of business. Industry 4.0. depicts a world where technology is heavily integrating into everyones lives and exists only to enhance real-world experiences and interactions. People-centricity and individualization are the end goals, bringing with them an increased level of customer satisfaction, higher learning outcomes and greater profitability for the institution. But of course, data privacy concerns are a major roadblock which must be addressed along the way. Using a digital transformation roadmap is key to the successful execution of an e-Learning digital transition, ensuring each issue or roadblock is tackled in a methodical way.