Canada Day was this past weekend, but it was much less of a celebration than any Dominion Day in, perhaps, the last 100 years. Why? Because of the recent horrors unearthed from the discovery of over 1,000 children’s graves at the hands of the Federal Government and Catholic Church. This week I share with you some historical reporting, government reconciliation, memoir, and historical fiction by Indigenous writers that every Canadian, if not every human being, needs to read.