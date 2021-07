In full transparency, the press release and photo were submitted to SOURCE media. FRAMINGHAM – Audrey Hall, a Framingham resident, was recently elected by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW) to the office of Vice-Chair. Hall was appointed to the Commission in 2018 by Senate President Karen E. Spilka. She served as Vice-Chair of the MCSW’s Legislative and Public Policy Committee from 2019 to 2020 and as Chair of the MCSW’s Budget and Personnel Committee from 2020 to 2021. In March of 2020 after Governor Baker declared a state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, Hall was elected to serve as Chair of the MCSW’s COVID-19 Action Committee.