New sustainable and scalable business models must be created if eHealth companies are to deliver effective health and social care services for older people. A new research paper, by Professor Feng Li, explores the need to fix the slow and fragmented developments in eHealth. The paper has a particular focus on electronically provided healthcare devices and services that deliver care to the home and support extended independent living, and how changes would improve the well-being and welfare of older people, their relatives, and their caregivers.