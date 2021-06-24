WWE NXT UK Live Coverage

There's been a lot of buzz around several NXT stars moving over to Raw and SmackDown, especially in regards to SmackDown, since there have already been a few stars from the black and gold brand who have wrestled dark matches before the show in recent weeks. That hype will only continue with the latest episode of SmackDown, as according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer four NXT stars wrestled dark matches ahead of last night's show. That included NXT Champion Karrion Kros, Odyssey Jones, Toni Storm, and Shotzi Blackheart, and we'll have to wait and see if any of them pop up on the blue brand in the coming months.