Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victor, NY

Prescribed burn scheduled at Ganondagan Historic Site

MPNnow
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGanondagan State Historic Site in Victor is planning a prescribed burn in the Oak Unit between July 15 and Nov. 30. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation — in collaboration with the Division of Environmental Stewardship and Planning, and the Department of Environmental Conservation — approved the necessary plans to conduct a prescribed burn on State Parks land. The prescribed burn plans were completed by nationally certified specialists in wildland fire management, and all considerations were made to prioritize public safety.

www.mpnnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Victor, NY
Victor, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Birds#Historic Site#Invasive Species#The Oak Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy