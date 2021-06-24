Prescribed burn scheduled at Ganondagan Historic Site

Ganondagan State Historic Site in Victor is planning a prescribed burn in the Oak Unit between July 15 and Nov. 30. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation — in collaboration with the Division of Environmental Stewardship and Planning, and the Department of Environmental Conservation — approved the necessary plans to conduct a prescribed burn on State Parks land. The prescribed burn plans were completed by nationally certified specialists in wildland fire management, and all considerations were made to prioritize public safety.