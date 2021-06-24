MLB Unveils Uniforms for 2021 All-Star Game

Finalists for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game were announced and Phase 2 of voting is now underway. It concludes Thursday, July 1, at 11 a.m. PT. Fans may vote for the players who advanced from Phase 1, which includes the top three at each infield position as well as the top nine outfielders from each league. The Los Angeles Dodgers are represented by Max Muncy, Gavin Lux, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor.