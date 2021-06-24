MLB Unveils Uniforms for 2021 All-Star Game
MLB unveils uniforms for 2021 All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Major League Baseball officially released their 2021 All-Star Game Uniforms on Thursday. The two-button jerseys for the Midsummer Classic on July 13 will feature a tally of each player's All-Star selections on the back, with a club-inspired graphic on the front. Team abbreviation are placed in red behind the team logo with a floral pattern on each sleeve.www.nbcchicago.com
